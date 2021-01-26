Michael Chandler Believes He Finishes Dustin Poirier Inside Two Rounds

Michael Chandler has told anyone who would listen he is the best lightweight alive and is ready to prove it.

In the co-main event of UFC 257, Chandler scored a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker to cement his case as a top-five lightweight. After the win, the three-time Bellator lightweight champion called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following Poirier’s win over McGregor, Chandler has since turned his attention to Poirier and promises to finish him inside two rounds.

“I think you see very similar shades of myself and Dan Hooker. I’m going to put Poirier on his back foot. I’m going to push him up against the fence. He’s going to be fighting off of his back foot,” Chandler said to TMZ Sports. “He’s not going to ever engage me. He’s not going to ever put pressure on me or put me against the cage where he is most dangerous. And I’m going to throw punches in bunches. He’s going to be very surprised with my power, I think I finish him within the first two rounds.”

Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler could very well be the next fight for the vacant lightweight title. It would be a massive fight and if “Iron” wins, it cements his legacy as one of the best lightweights of all-time.