Michael Chiesa Dominates Neil Magny At UFC Fight Island 8

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny wasn’t what fans had probably hoped to see.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) at the UFC Fight Island 8 event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Chiesa went into the fight with a takedown game plan and executed it to perfection. It all started in the first round and continued in the second. Ironically, when Magny went for a takedown in the second round, it was Chiesa, who ended up on top and landed some nice shots.

Chiesa dominated the final three rounds with takedowns. It was a dominating performance by Chiesa that earned him a unanimous decision win.

Chiesa had won three straight fights heading into this contest. This was before suffering two straight losses to the likes of Kevin Lee and Anthony Pettis, with both losses coming by submission. He rebounded with a win over Carlos Condit by submission at the UFC 232 PPV event back. In his previous fights, he beat Diego Sanchez by decision at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and then a decision win over Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh.

Magny, a long-standing UFC veteran, had a three-fight winning streak going on including a decision win over Carlos Condit and KO win over Craig White. In his previous fight, he got a decision win over Robbie Lawler at UFC On ESPN+ 33. Before the winning streak, he got KO’d by Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in 2018. He rebounded with a win over Jingliang Li at UFC 248 by decision and then a decision win over Anthony Martin by decision at UFC 250.

