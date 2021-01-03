Mike Jackson’s UFC Return Postponed, No Longer On Jan. 20

Mike Jackson’s UFC return is going to have to wait a little bit longer after his bout against Dean Barry has been postponed.

Originally scheduled to take place on January 20, Dean Barry revealed via Twitter that the bout between him and Mike Jackson will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Well guys 20 minutes before 2020 ended I got a phone call to say Jackson won’t make the fight on January 20th you just can’t write this shit. Do not ask me why because I don’t know the full ins and outs and wish him the best.. We are been rescheduled for March/April in America.

Dean Barry. Image: Instagram, Dean Barry

“I was so ready to put this mans lights out I am devastated truly devastated I worked so hard for this! But ill use these next few weeks to keep getting better and make my ufc debut a special one.. . See you all soon… Everything happens for a reason.”

Mike Jackson also reacted to the news via Twitter, blaming the fight postponement on 2020.

The last time Mike Jackson competed in the UFC was against WWE superstar CM Punk. Jackson turned in a one-sided beatdown of Punk, but his performance left Dana White unimpressed to the point where he claimed we would not see Jackson in the UFC again. As for Dean Barry, this fight will make for his UFC debut when the fight is rebooked in the spring.

With this welterweight fight no longer a part of the lineup, the updated January 20 Fight Night card consists of the following bouts:

Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Pedro Munhoz vs. Jimmie Rivera

Viviane Araujo vs. Roxanne Modafferi

Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Markus Perez

Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell

Francisco Figueredo vs. Jerome Rivera

Dean Barry vs. Mike Jackson

Zarrukh Adashev vs. Jeffrey Molina

Vinicius Moreira vs. Ike Villanueva

Manon Fiorot vs. Victoria Leonardo

Mike Davis vs. Mason Jones