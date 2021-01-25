Nate Diaz Calls Out Dustin Poirier, Claims He’s Training To ‘Whoop Ur Ass Next’

Nate Diaz is hoping to fight Dustin Poirier next time out.

At UFC 230, Poirier and Diaz were booked against one another, but both men claim the other pulled out of the fight first. However, since the fight never came to fruition, many fans called for the fight to happen.

After Poirier knocked out Conor McGregor in the second round, Diaz took to social media to call out “The Diamond.”

I’m training to whoop ur ass next.

“I’m training to whoop ur ass next. Be about it don’t talk about it,” Diaz wrote.

There is no question Dustin Poirier vs. Nate Diaz would be a massive fight and The Diamond even said it is a scrap that interests him.

“I always wanted to whip Nate Diaz’s ass. That interests me. I’m sure something will make sense. But just right now, I don’t… Me and Conor are one and one. Nate Diaz got away and likes to talk a lot of sh*t online. I just got to go back home and we’ll see.”

Dustin Poirier is coming off the KO win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257. Before that, he beat Dan Hooker by decision to get back into the win column after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, has not fought since he suffered a TKO doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF title.