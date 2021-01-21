Neil Magny Issues Classy Statement After Loss To Michael Chiesa

Neil Magny has released a statement following his loss to Michael Chiesa in the main event of UFC Fight Island 8.

Magny was looking to extend his winning streak to four and prove he is a top welterweight. He entered the fight as the betting favorite and on a hot streak. However, it did not go his way as he was dominated by Chiesa on the ground and lost a clear-cut decision.

Following the loss, Magny took to Instagram to congratulate Chiesa on an incredible performance.

“Hats off to @mikemav22 you fought an amazing fight….thank you for the experience. I will definitely grow from this.” – Magny captioned a photo of him shaking hands with Chiesa after their fight.

Neil Magny is now 24-8 but is still a top-10 welterweight. He also holds notable wins over Robbie Lawler, Li Jingliang, Carlos Condit, and Kelvin Gastelum. However, the loss is no doubt disappointing as Magny will likely need to face someone below him in the rankings as he looks to work his way back up.

Michael Chiesa, meanwhile, is now 18-4 and 4-0 at welterweight. The win was likely the biggest of his career and cemented his case as a top-10 welterweight. He will likely fight a top-five guy and called to face Colby Covington.