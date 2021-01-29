Oliveira Responds to Khabib Saying He’s Levels Above UFC Lightweights

Charles Oliveira has taken exception to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s claim that he is levels above everyone in the UFC lightweight division.

UFC 257 was viewed to be something of a “Khabib Nurmagomedov Sweepstakes” to see if any of the lightweights in the main and co-main event could entice Khabib to return by delivering an impressive performance. There were two finishes in these bouts: Michael Chandler knocking out Dan Hooker in the first round and Dustin Poirier knocking out Conor McGregor in the second. There was another name that Khabib mentioned prior to the event, though, and it was another lightweight who Khabib admitted did interest him: Charles Oliveira.

Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira. Image: UFC.com

Charles Oliveira is currently riding an eight-fight winning streak and is ranked #3 in the division after defeating Tony Ferguson at UFC 256. According to Dana White, Khabib believes that it is Oliveira who is the most deserving of a title shot. But after the event, Khabib’s tone changed based on White’s testimony. White claims that after watching the “Khabib Sweepstakes” unfold, Khabib told him that none of the fighters in the division are on his level. Oliveira believes there is a fundamental flaw in this claim: Khabib has not demonstrated a superiority to him.

“You have to respect the man, 29 wins in a row, never lost in his career,” Oliveira told MMA Fighting. “He’s dominated everyone he’s fought, he’s beaten the big names in the division. But he hasn’t fought me, so he can’t say he’s levels above everyone. He can say he’s better than the ones he fought. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, he fought them both, so he can say he’s better than those two, but he can’t say since he never fought me.”’

Charles Oliveira Sees Path To An Unlikely Khabib Return

Charles Oliveira believes that Khabib will have a chance to prove he is “levels above” him if the two face one another down the line. Oliveira believes there is a scenario that makes this a possibility but admits that it is still quite far fetched.

“Me beating Dustin Poirier and becoming champion, that could definitely entice him to return, and if he does, he goes straight for the belt,” Oliveira said. “But I don’t see him coming back. He made a promise over his father’s grave, so let’s focus on what has to happen here, which is Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the lightweight belt.”

Do you believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is levels above Charles Oliveira?