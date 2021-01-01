Paige VanZant’s BKFC Debut Date And Opponent Set

Paige VanZant now has a date and opponent for her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut.

Last summer, it was announced that Paige Vanzant will be transitioning from MMA star to becoming possibly the new face of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). VanZant was expected to make her BKFC debut in November, but after the postponement, February was the new targeted month for her review. And we now know from a social media post from Paige VanZant that her debut will take place on February 5th and that she has signed a bout agreement. MMAFighting.com revealed that her opponent would be BKFC veteran Britain Hart.

Britain Hart

Paige VanZant joins other UFC alums who competed in BKFC like Artem Lobov, Jason Knight, and Bec Rawlings. Rawlings has gone on record in saying that VanZant would have no chance in a bare-knuckle boxing match against her, with Rawlings currently having a perfect 3-0 BKFC record to help establish this level of confidence. One of Rawlings’ victories came against VanZant’s opponent, Britain Hart. Hart has a BKFC record of 1-2 and an overall boxing record of 4-4-3.

Paige VanZant’s Explanation For BKFC Move

Being one of the more recognized female fighters in MMA, Paige VanZant could have selected any number of places to continue her MMA career after separating from the UFC. VanZant explained her surprising decision to join the BKFC after her UFC contract expired.

“I looked at the organization, saw what they stood for,” said VanZant, who also hopes to do TV work for the promotion. “In my MMA career, I was very accomplished. I was in the UFC for almost 6 years, and now I feel like it’s the perfect opportunity to open that next chapter. It’s not necessarily a move backward for me. It’s a move laterally. It’s a whole new obstacle. It’s a whole new opportunity. That’s what really excites me.”

We are one month away from seeing how Paige VanZant responds to this opportunity when she makes her BKFC debut.

