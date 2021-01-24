Poirier Strongly Disagrees With White On Chandler Deserving Title Shot

Dustin Poirier has absolutely no interest whatsoever in fighting Michael Chandler, even if it is for a world title.

The two big winners at UFC 257 were Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler, who both walked away from their spotlighted bouts with a KO/TKO victory. If this were the old-school UFC, perhaps the two of them would have fought later in the same night to determine the new UFC lightweight champion.

Instead, Dana White says that they will probably have to wait a little bit longer to fight, with the UFC President stating that it would make sense for the two to vie for the lightweight title should Khabib’s retirement become solidified. Dustin Poirier could not disagree with White’s assessment more vehemently.

“No, it does not,” Poirier said at the UFC 257 post-fight press conference when asked if a fight between him and Chandler for the title interests him. “Respect to Chandler. Great win over a guy. But to come in and beat a guy I just beat and get a title shot?

“Dude, I’ve been in, what is this, 27, 28 fights in the UFC? Trying everything, fighting the toughest of the toughest guys to get my hands on gold. He should fight Charles Oliveira or something. Let Chandler and Charles Oliveira go at it. That doesn’t really interest me at this point. I’ll go and sell hot sauce if that’s the case.

“I can guarantee I won’t be fighting Michael Chandler,” Poirier continued. “They can do whatever they want with the division. I don’t really care. If something happens that makes sense, then we’ll do it.”

Poirier Names More Deserving Contender Than Chandler

Dustin Poirier mentioned that some fights that could interest him would be a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor or a fight with Nate Diaz. And if he is going to be fighting for the title, it should not be against Michael Chandler but Charles Oliveira instead.

Charles Oliveira. Image Credit: Jason Da Silva-USA TODAY Sports

“I’ve been watching (Oliveira) for 10 years in the UFC, two different weight classes. He’s fought the best of the best over and over again, and he’s been knocked down and got up time and time again. He’s proven himself, and he’s proven what mixed martial arts and what perseverance and what believing in yourself is. I respect that. Not that I don’t respect Michael Chandler, I just think there’s more work for him to do, to come in here and beat a guy that I just beat.”

Charles Oliveira last competed at UFC 256 in a dominant victory over Tony Ferguson to earn the #3 ranking. It will be interesting to see where Chandler winds up in the rankings following his debut win over #6 Dan Hooker, but no matter what number he lands on, it sounds like it won’t bring him any closer to a fight against Dustin Poirier.

What are your thoughts on Dustin Poirier’s comments on Michael Chandler?