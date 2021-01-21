Quote: ‘When Things Get A Little Tough For Conor McGregor, He Kind Of Gives Up’

Conor McGregor is set to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier and coach, Din Thomas had some criticism regarding the Irishman.

McGregor is the former featherweight and lightweight champion, however, Thomas says he still doesn’t know how good the Irishman is. He has knocked out the likes of Poirier, Eddie Alvarez, and Jose Aldo. However, he has also been submitted by Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov, and for Thomas, he believes McGregor gives up.

“When things get a little tough for Conor McGregor, he kind of gives up. We don’t really know what he’s made of,” Thomas told Fightful. “I think he has gotten better at it. When things got a little tough against Khabib [Nurmagomedov]… he was able to withstand that. He came back after a tough round against Nate Diaz in the second fight and had some moments in that fight, but other than that, he’s either dominating quickly or quick-tapping. We don’t really know how good he is.”

If McGregor beats Poirier on Saturday he will likely get a shot at the title. He is no doubt one of the best ever and can cement his legacy at lightweight with a win on Saturday.