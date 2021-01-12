Rob Font Wonders How ‘Mentally Broken’ TJ Dillashaw Will Fare In UFC Return

Rob Font is angling to welcome TJ Dillashaw back to the Octagon.

After Font knocked out Marlon Moraes at UFC Vegas 17, he called out Dillashaw as he believed the fight made sense. Dillashaw is set to return after a two-year USADA suspension, but for Font, he believes the former bantamweight champion is mentally broken.

“I’m not going to sit there and bash this dude,” Font told MMA Junkie. “It is what it is. He did what he did. He knows what he did. He has to live up to that. He has to make that walk knowing that that’s not in his system anymore, and that’s going to be big.

“Again, it’s all mental with this, so if you’re putting stuff into your body, you’re mentally broke already. So he’s going to have to make that walk knowing that he’s not on anything. He’s not juicing anymore and he’s going to have to fight. I think I’m the guy to welcome him back.”

When TJ Dillashaw does return, he has said he wants an immediate title shot. However, a fight against Font or Jose Aldo certainly makes sense.

Regardless, as Font points out, it will be interesting to see how Dillashaw fares after a drug suspension and two years away.