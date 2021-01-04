Scott Coker Eyes February Return For Bellator

Bellator president, Scott Coker says the promotion plans to return in February.

The Viacom-owned promotion started out strong in 2020 with the featherweight grand prix but the pandemic forced them to pause action. To end the year, the promotion returned with some solid fights and now, they expect to return in 2021 next month.

“As far as starting, we’re probably thinking sometime in February,” Coker said to MMAJunkie. “We haven’t locked a date down yet, but that’s probably what we’re thinking in February to launch with our first fight of 2021.”

In 2021, Bellator is also hoping to hold 22 to 26 events, plus events in Europe if that is possible. The hope is also to have fans in the building by the end of 2021 if everything is allowed.

“We’ll probably still produce our 22 to 26 events,” Coker added. “That’s what we’re thinking in the ballpark, then some fights in Europe as things open up. That’s kind of the thought process.”

As of right now, Bellator doesn’t have their first event of 2021 scheduled. In the early parts of the year, Patricio Pitbull will take on Emmanuel Sanchez in the semifinals of the featherweight grand prix. Fedor Emelianenko will also likely have his farewell tour as the Russian legend has only a few fights left.