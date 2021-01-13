Stephen Thompson Promises To Be Welterweight Champion In 2021

Stephen Thompson is confident he will be the UFC’s welterweight champion by the end of the year.

Thompson is on a two-fight winning streak and coming off a dominant decision win over Geoff Neal. After the win over Neal, “Wonderboy” called for a top-ranked guy, but whether or not he will get it is uncertain.

However, Stephen Thompson believes he will become the champion in 2021.

“I know I am,” Thompson said on What the Heck on MMAFighting. “And I hope the UFC is on the same page. I think I proved it in my last few fights against some tough guys, some up and comers, undefeated — Geoff Neal was in the UFC. The seven-fight win streak that Vicente Luque had. They’ve got to give me somebody at the top.

“I really know that I could fight for the title, for sure. I was telling everybody, 2021’s gonna be my year. It is my year. And I’m gonna have that belt around my waist.”

If Thompson does end up being the champion he will likely need to fight someone like Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal and win and then earn a title shot. But, given how stacked welterweight is, there are questions if Thompson can even get a title shot this year, let alone be the champion.