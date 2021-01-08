Tatiana Suarez Targets Summer Return After Dealing With Neck Injury

Tatiana Suarez is closing in on her UFC return.

The Ultimate Fighter 23 winner has not fought since UFC 238 when she defeated Nina Ansaroff to improve to 8-0. After the win, many believed Suarez would be a future champion but she has been dealing with a neck injury.

However, earlier this week, UFC president, Dana White revealed Suarez is looking to return soon.

“She hit me up the other day,” White said on an ESPN+ fan Q&A with Laura Sanko. “Her neck is much better. She’s looking to come back soon. She’s scary.”

According to Suarez, that is indeed true as she is looking to return to the Octagon in the summer.

“Yes, my team and I are thinking summer,” Suarez told MMA Junkie. “At first I thought spring, but I want to make sure my neck will make it through a camp before committing to a fight. I tried to spar and my neck hurt after a few rounds so I cut the session. But, slowly but surely I’m introducing live training back in.”

The hope for Suarez is her neck will no longer impact her and she can return to the sport and be active. In her career, she also holds wins over Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso.