Tyron Woodley Reportedly Set To Return To The Octagon At UFC 260 Against Vicente Luque

Tyron Woodley will look to get back to the win column at UFC 260 when he faces Vicente Luque.

After Woodley suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Colby Covington in September, many wondered if “The Chosen One” would get another UFC fight. Well, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Woodley is set to return against Luque.

Tyron Woodley is on a three-fight losing skid after being dominated and losing all five rounds to Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman to lose his welterweight title. During his reign, The Chosen One defended his belt three times with wins over Stephen Thompson, Demian Maia, and Darren Till.

Vicente Luque, meanwhile, is on a two-fight winning streak after knocking out both Randy Brown, and Niko Price. Before that, he suffered a decision loss to Stephen Thompson in his big step up the welterweight ranks. The Brazilian also holds notable wins over Mike Perry, Jalin Turner, and Belal Muhammad.

UFC 260 goes down on March 27 and the lineup is as follows:

Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou – heavyweight title

Alex Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – featherweight title

Johnny Walker vs. Jimmy Crute

Tyron Woodley vs. Vicente Luque

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Randa Markos vs. Luana Pinheiro