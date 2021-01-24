UFC 257 Bonuses: Dustin Poirier Among Fighters To Nab Performance Checks

The UFC 257 bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Headlining the card was a clash between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor.

This fight saw Poirier get a brief takedown in the first round before they went to the clinch. The second round saw Poirier work over the lead leg of McGregor with kicks before he blitzed him with strikes up against the fence and got the TKO win.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion made it clear that he will be back for another fight while Poirier noted that he’s willing to do a third fight while also noting that since Khabib is retired, he should be the lightweight champion.

The co-main event saw more action between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker. This fight saw Chandler, a former Bellator champion, make his promotional debut, and what a showcase.

He went out and flattened Hooker with a head strike after throwing a body shot. Hooker fell to the ground and Chandler pounced on him with strikes on the ground. After the fight, Chandler called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Khabib. A statement was made here.

With there being four fighter performance bonuses, there was no “Fight of the Night” honors. Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Dustin Poirier

Makhmud Muradov

Marina Rodriguez

Michael Chandler

