UFC 257 Highlights: Dustin Poirier Stuns Conor McGregor With KO Win In Rematch

Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor exceeded expectations set out by fight fans.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (January 23, 2021) at the UFC 257 event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

McGregor came out really aggressive only to be taken down thanks to a trip by Poirier. He didn’t stay there long. The first round was mostly them in the clinch while exchanging shoulder and knee strikes. McGregor tagged him to begin the second round. McGregor continued to let his hands go while Poirier got more confident by taking the shots. McGregor was starting to catch leg kicks. Poirier clipped him with follow up shots until finally Conor fell and that was a wrap.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

Poirier went on a four-fight winning streak including a win over Max Holloway by a hard-fought unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 236 to earn a title shot. he lost by submission to UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 242 show from The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. In his previous outing, he got a decision win over Dan Hooker on June 27, 2020.

“The Notorious” was last seen with a quick TKO win over Donald Cerrone at the UFC 246 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before that, he suffered his second-ever loss under the UFC banner in October 2018 when Khabib Nurmagomedov submitted him at UFC 229, which marked Khan’s first official title defense as UFC lightweight champion. McGregor has been inactive over the past few years as his previous bout before Khabib came when he beat Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to win the UFC Lightweight Title.

UFC 257 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 257. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.