UFC 257 Highlights: Michael Chandler KO’s Dan Hooker In Promotional Debut

Michael Chandler had a memorable debut against Dan Hooker.

The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (January 23, 2021) at the UFC 257 event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

Chandler dropped him with a big right hand then followed up with strikes on the ground for the win. What a statement in Chandler’s promotional debut.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

THE NEW KID ON THE BLOCK HAS DONE IT. #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/UsjTY0qQ74 — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2021

Chandler was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson. He became a free agent after his Bellator contract expired and signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion.

Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event, but rebounded with a win over Al Iaquinta at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium by decision and then a decision win over Paul Felder at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. His last fight saw him drop a decision loss to Dustin Poirier in June 2020.

UFC 257 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker

