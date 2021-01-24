UFC 257 Highlights: Michael Chandler KO’s Dan Hooker In Promotional Debut

Michael Chandler had a memorable debut against Dan Hooker.
The two fighters met in a lightweight bout on Saturday night (January 23, 2021) at the UFC 257 event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.
Chandler dropped him with a big right hand then followed up with strikes on the ground for the win. What a statement in Chandler’s promotional debut.
Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:
Chandler was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over Sidney Outlaw and Benson Henderson. He became a free agent after his Bellator contract expired and signed with the Las Vegas-based promotion.
Hooker snapped his four-fight winning streak in his outing against Edson Barboza by KO back in December at the UFC Milwaukee event, but rebounded with a win over Al Iaquinta at the UFC 243 pay-per-view from Sydney, Australia at the Marvel Stadium by decision and then a decision win over Paul Felder at the UFC Auckland event from the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. His last fight saw him drop a decision loss to Dustin Poirier in June 2020.
UFC 257 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker
