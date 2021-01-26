UFC 257 Medical Suspensions: Conor McGregor Faces Lengthy Layoff

The UFC 257 medical suspensions are in, and if they hold up, it could be a long time before we see Conor McGregor compete again.

Following his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, Conor McGregor will now be sidelined for six months and cannot have contact training for 30 days. A six-month layoff would certainly damage McGregor’s plan of having a very active 2021, but that is what would happen if McGregor does not receive a negative result from an X-ray on his right tibula/fibula. Poirier, on the contrary, is only suspended for seven days.

The other two lengthy medical suspensions are for Matt Frevola and Andrew Sanchez, who match McGregor’s six-month length. Like McGregor, both fighters require negative X-rays for their injured parts to shorten their suspension length.

You can view the full list of UFC 257 medical suspensions below (via mixedmartialarts.com):

UFC 257 Medical Suspensions:

Dustin Poirier defeated Conor McGregor by KO (Punches, Round 2, 2:33)

•7 Days to Poirier for Mandatory Rest

•180 Days to McGregor or cleared by Negative Right Tib/Fib X-Ray – Min. 45/30 Days for TKO

Michael Chandler defeated Dan Hooker by TKO (Strikes, Round 1, 2:30)

•7 Days to Chandler for Mandatory Rest

?•45 Days to Hooker for TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Joanne Calderwood defeated Jessica Eye by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

•7 Days to Calderwood for Mandatory Rest

?•45 Days to Eye for Left Brow laceration

Makhmud Muradov defeated Andrew Sanchez by TKO (Strikes, Round 3, 2:59)

•30 Days to Muradov for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

?•180 Days to Sanchez or cleared by Negative Nasal and Left Tib/Fib X-Rays – Min. 45/30 Days TKO

Marina Rodriguez defeated Amanda Ribas by TKO (Strikes, Round 2, 0:54)

•7 Days to Rodriguez for Mandatory Rest

?•45 Days to Ribas for TKO and 30 Days No Contact

Arman Tsarukyan defeated Matt Frevola by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

•30 Days to Tsarukyan for Left Brow and Scalp laceration and 21 Days No Contact

?•180 Days to Frevola or cleared by Negative Right Hand X-Ray – Min. 30/21 Days

Brad Tavares defeated Antonio Carlos Junior by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

•7 Days to Tavares for Mandatory Rest

?•30 Days to Carlos, Jr. for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Julianna Pena defeated Sara McMann by Submission (RNC, Round 3, 3:39)

•7 Days to Pena for Mandatory Rest

?•30 Days to McMann for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

Marcin Prachnio defeated Khalil Rountree by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

•30 Days to Prachnio for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

?•30 Days to Rountree for Left Ankle Pain and 21 Days No Contact

Movsar Evloev defeated Nik Lentz by Split Decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

•7 Days to Evloev for Mandatory Rest

?•45 Days to Lentz for Right Brow Laceration and 30 Days No Contact

Amir Albazi defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov by Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

•30 Days to Albazi for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact

?•30 Days to Zhumagulov for Hard Bout and 21 Days No Contact