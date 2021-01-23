UFC 257 Results: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor

UFC 257 goes down tonight (Sat. January 23, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.
It’s headlined by a meeting between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor in a lightweight bout.
The co-headliner will see a bout between Michael Chandler and Dan Hooker. Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye, Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez, and Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez finishes out the main card.
It’s certain to have a great night of fights. Check back later tonight for MMA News’ UFC 257 results below:
Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker
Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye
Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez
Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez
Quick UFC 257 Results
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor
- Lightweight bout: Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker
- Women’s flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Jessica Eye
- Middleweight bout: Makhmud Muradov vs. Andrew Sanchez
- Women’s strawweight bout: Amanda Ribas vs. Marina Rodriguez
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2, 8 p.m. ET)
- Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukya vs. Matt Frevola
- Middleweight bout: Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Brad Tavares
- Women’s bantamweight bout: Sara McMann vs. Julianna Pena
- Light heavyweight bout: Marcin Prachnio vs. Khalil Rountree
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:15 p.m. ET)
- Catchweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Nik Lentz
- Flyweight bout: Amir Albazi vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov