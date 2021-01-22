UFC 257 Weigh-in Results: Two Fights Canceled, New Fight Added

The UFC kicks off their 2021 pay-per-view season this Saturday night as Conor McGregor returns to rematch Dustin Poirier.

McGregor is coming off a 40-second TKO win over Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246. However, the Irishman was unable to get another fight lined up after his statement win to begin 2020. Poirier, meanwhile, returned to the win column last time out with a decision win over Dan Hooker.

The co-main event sees Dan Hooker welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC in a pivotal lightweight bout.

UFC 257 goes down on January 23 live on pay-per-view, but two fights were canceled after Nasrat Haqparast and Ottman Azaitar failed to weigh-in. However, Tsaruykan will now fight Matt Frevola with Tsaruykan being fined 20 percent of his purse.

Main Card

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Conor McGregor (155)

Michael Chandler (156) vs. Dan Hooker (156)

Joanne Calderwood (126) vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Arman Tsarukyan (157)*** vs. Matt Frevola (155.5)

Amanda Ribas (116) vs. Marina Rodriguez (116)

Prelims

Antonio Carlos Junior (185) vs. Brad Tavares (185.5)

Sara McMann (135) vs. Julianna Pena (136)

Marcin Prachnio (206) vs. Khalil Rountree (206)

Early Prelims

Makhmud Muradov (186) vs. Andrew Sanchez (186)

Movsar Evloev (150) vs. Nik Lentz (150)

Amir Albazi (126) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (126)

*Ottman Azaitar did not weigh in and was ruled out of his fight vs. Matt Frevola

**Nasrat Haqparast did not weigh in and was ruled out of his fight vs. Tsarukyan due to illness

***Arman Tsaryukan missed weight by one pound but will now face Matt Frevola.