UFC Fight Island 8 Highlights: Warlley Alves Stops Mounir Lazzez

Although Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez flew under the radar heading into this event, it exceeded what the hardcore fans thought it could be.

The two fighters met in a welterweight bout on Wednesday (January 20, 2021) at the UFC Fight Island 8 event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The finish came in the first round when Alves landed three kicks to the body and Lazzez dropped to the ground where Alves managed to land some follow-up shots for the TKO win.

Alves entered this fight by going 2-2 in his last four fights. In his last two bouts, he got a KO win over Sérgio Moraes at UFC 237, but lost to Randy Brown by submission in November 2019.

Lazzez came into the fight with a 10-1 pro-MMA record and had won three straight fights including his promotional debut where he got a decision win over Abdul Razak Alhassan in July 2020.

