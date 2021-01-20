UFC Fight Island 8 Results: Neil Magny vs. Michael Chiesa

UFC Fight Island 8 goes down today (Wednesday, January 20, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Neil Magny and Michael Chiesa in a welterweight bout.

Chiesa had won three straight fights heading into this contest. This was before suffering two straight losses to the likes of Kevin Lee and Anthony Pettis, with both losses coming by submission. He rebounded with a win over Carlos Condit by submission at the UFC 232 PPV event back. In his previous fights, he beat Diego Sanchez by decision at the UFC 239 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada and then a decision win over Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh.

Magny, a long-standing UFC veteran, had a three-fight winning streak going on including a decision win over Carlos Condit and KO win over Craig White. In his previous fight, he got a decision win over Robbie Lawler at UFC On ESPN+ 33. Before the winning streak, he got KO’d by Santiago Ponzinibbio in the main event of the UFC Argentina event from the Estadio Luna Park in Buenos Aires, Argentina back in 2018. He rebounded with a win over Jingliang Li at UFC 248 by decision and then a decision win over Anthony Martin by decision at UFC 250.

UFC Fight Island 8 Results: Neil Magny vs. Michael

The co-headliner will see a bout between Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez. Vinicius Moreira vs. Ike Villanueva, Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo, Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam, and Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade finishes out the main card.

It’s certain to have a great day of fights. Check back this morning for MMA News’ UFC Fight Island 8 results below:

Quick UFC Fight Island 8 Results

Main Card (12 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Neil Magny

Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Mounir Lazzez

Light heavyweight bout: Vinicius Moreira vs. Ike Villanueva

Women’s flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Viviane Araujo

Flyweight bout: Matt Schnell vs. Tyson Nam

Featherweight bout: Lerone Murphy vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Preliminary Card (9 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)