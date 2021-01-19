UFC Fight Island 8 Weigh-in Results

The UFC holds a rare event on Wednesday as UFC Fight Island 8 goes down live on January 20 and the main event between Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny is a go.

Michael Chiesa is coming off a decision win over Rafael dos Anjos last January. It was his third straight win at welterweight as his others came over Diego Sanchez and Carlos Condit. Neil Magny, meanwhile, is also on a three-fight winning streak and went 3-0 in 2020.

Also on the card is a very intriguing flyweight bout between Tyson Nam vs. Matt Schnell. On the prelims, a middleweight bout between Omari Akhmedov takes on Tom Breese in the headliner.

UFC Fight Island 8 main card | 12:00pm ET on ESPN, ESPN+

Michael Chiesa (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Warlley Alves (171) vs. Mounir Lazzez (171)

Vinicius Moreira (206) vs. Ike Villanueva (206)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Roxanne Modafferi (126)

Tyson Nam (126) vs. Matt Schnell (126)

Lerone Murphy (146) vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade (145)

The Prelims | 9:00am ET on ESPN, ESPN+