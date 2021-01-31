UFC Mainstay Alistair Overeem Reveals Retirement Plans

UFC veteran Alistair Overeem is ready to hang up his gloves, just as long as the UFC world heavyweight championship is right there beside them.

In Saturday’s UFC Vegas 18 main event, Alistair Overeem will try to continue his final run at UFC gold when takes on #6-ranked heavyweight Alexander Volkov in the main event. Overeem has now won two straight, both by way of TKO, over Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai.

Both of those bouts also took place in the main event, not unlike the five other times the mainstay has headlined a UFC card. Overeem has had an accomplished MMA career to be sure, with a lengthy list of honors and championships, but he is still missing the UFC heavyweight gold that has eluded him thus far.

Alistair Overeem Would Retire With UFC Title Win

As he enters his 10th year with the UFC, Overeem believes that this is his final window to take home the title and that every bout leading up to this goal is a must-win, including his fight against Alexander Volkov on Saturday.

“There definitely is momentum because we’re two wins (in a row),” Overeem told MMA Junkie. “I think my fights are good, they’re exciting. I think we’ve just got to keep this trajectory going and another title shot will be there, and that will be my last because my time is running out, which is fine.

Alistair Overeem. Image: UFC.com

“I’ve had a great career, I’m having a great career,” Overeem continued. “But we also have to be realistic, and that’s a little bit where the final run comes from. I’m not going to keep fighting until I’m 45. It’s going to be one final run, then it’s going to be thank you everybody for watching, and see you in the next life.”

Alistair Overeem is currently 40 years of age but still looks not a day over 35 whenever he shines in the Octagon. But even if Overeem is competing the best he ever has, he knows what he will have to do should he reach his ultimate goal of holding up the UFC heavyweight strap.

“I would retire immediately (after winning the title),” Overeem said. “There’s nothing to prove at that point.”

What do you think Alistair Overeem’s chances are of becoming UFC champion?