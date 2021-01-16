UFC on ABC 1 Bonuses: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar Gets FOTN

The UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar bonuses have been released.

The event took place inside Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Headlining the card was a clash between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar. This fight saw the spotlight that we haven’t seen from Holloway in a long time.

He outclassed Kattar in this fight including an extremely impressive second round that had the potential of Holloway getting a stoppage win. Move along to the fourth round, it delivered more excitement as Holloway put him up against the fence and unloaded with elbow strikes. Although it was close to being stopped, Kattar never stopped throwing strikes back at his opponent. Holloway walked away with the decision win.

The co-main event saw more action between Matt Brown and Carlos Condit. This fight saw the ground-based style, which wasn’t something that fans expected out of these two fighters although Brown did cut his forehead open while getting a takedown in the first round.

The first round was dominated by Brown while the second frame was controlled by Condit. Both by getting takedowns. After a third round, the judges gave the win to Condit.

Peep the full list of performance bonus winners below.

Fight of the Night: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Performances of the Night: Alessio di Chirico and Li Jingliang

