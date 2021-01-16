UFC on ABC 1 Highlights: Max Holloway Outstrikes Calvin Kattar In Wild Fight

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar closed the first event in 2021 with excitement.

The two fighters met in a featherweight bout on Saturday (January 16, 2021) at the UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar event from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The former featherweight champion looked fantastic in this fight. From the get-go, he was out landing Kattar. In the second round, Holloway looked like a killer. He stunned Kattar several times and had chances to finish the fight including a head kick to close out the round.

The fourth round was crazy as Holloway unloaded with elbow strikes up against the fence while Kattar never stopped throwing strikes. Holloway walked away with the decision win.

Peep the highlights of the fight courtesy of the UFC’s official Twitter account:

MAX HOLLOWAY IS HAVING FULL CONVERSATIONS WHILE FIGHTING 🤯 #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/KXmPm2Lu4F — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

The @BlessedMMA Express is cruising tonight, throwing in a little dancing 🚂 #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/BkHXJAPzUo — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

SAVED BY THE BELL 🔔@BlessedMMA nearly closed the show with this head kick 😬 #UFCFightIsland7 pic.twitter.com/SzpzLPM9js — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 16, 2021

Holloway dropped back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Their first fight came at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Halloway drop the featherweight title. Their rematch took place at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event and once again, Holloway lost by decision.

Kattar entered this fight after picking up a decision win over Dan Ige in July 2020 and a TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that, he dropped a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at the UFC Moscow event and then Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

UFC on ABC 1 Results: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar, Matt Brown vs. Carlos Condit

