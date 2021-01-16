UFC on ABC 1 Results: Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

UFC on ABC 1: Holloway vs. Kattar goes down today (Sat. January 16, 2021) from Fight Island in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and we have the results. The world’s leading mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion compiled an excellent card for fight fans to enjoy.

It’s headlined by a meeting between Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar in a featherweight bout.

Holloway dropped back-to-back losses to Alexander Volkanovski. Their first fight came at the UFC 245 pay-per-view event from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, which saw Halloway drop the featherweight title. Their rematch took place at the UFC 251 pay-per-view event and once again, Holloway lost by decision.

Kattar entered this fight after picking up a decision win over Dan Ige in July 2020 and a TKO win over Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 249 pay-per-view event from Jacksonville, Florida at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Before that, he dropped a decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at the UFC Moscow event and then Kattar blitzed Ricardo Lamas his way to victory at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois where he won by TKO.

The co-headliner will see a welterweight bout between Matt Brown and Carlos Condit. Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang, Alessio Di Chirico vs. Joaquin Buckley, and Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic finishes out the main card.

It's certain to have a great day of fights.

Main Card (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)

Preliminary Card (12 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)