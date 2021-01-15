UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar Weigh-In Results, All Fighters On Target

The UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar weigh-ins are complete, and all fighters are on target for the first UFC event of the year.

Tomorrow, Saturday, January 16, 2021, the UFC will make its network return when its UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar takes place live on the ABC network. In the main event, Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar will clash in a fight that is more than ready for primetime. The co-main event will be another fan-friendly contest between veterans Carlos Condit and “The Immortal” Matt Brown.

Also competing on the main card will be Santiago Ponzinibbio, who will be making his return to competition after an over-two-year layoff when he takes on Li Jingliang. Also, the man in possession of the most viral KO of 2020, Joaquin Buckley, will be competing against Alessio Di Chirico.

UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar takes place Saturday, January 16, airing on ABC and also streaming live on ESPN+. The main card kicks off at 3:00 PM Eastern, with the prelims beginning at noon. Below are the full fight card and weigh-in results for tomorrow’s event.

MAIN CARD

Max Holloway (146) vs. Calvin Kattar (146)

Matt Brown (171) vs. Carlos Condit (171)

Li Jingliang (170) vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio (171)

Joaquin Buckley (185) vs. Alessio Di Chirico (186)

Punahele Soriano (186) vs. Dusko Todorovic (186)

PRELIMINARY CARD

Phil Hawes (186) vs. Nassourdine Imavov (186)

Joselyne Edwards (135) vs. Wu Yanan (136)

Carlos Felipe (264) vs. Justin Tafa (265)

Ramazan Emeev (171) vs. David Zawada (170)

Vanessa Melo (136) vs. Sarah Moras (136)

Jacob Kilburn (145) vs. Austin Lingo (145)

Keep it locked on MMANews.com tomorrow for live updates and results from UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar!