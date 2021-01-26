Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Home UFC News

UFC Rankings Report: Many Changes, Including Michael Chandler’s Debut

By Clyde Aidoo
Michael Chandler

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC 257! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Conor McGregor falls to #15 on the pound-for-pound rankings after his loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, causing Jan Blachowicz (#14) and Francis Ngannou (#13) to move ahead of him.  

Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza moves up two spots to #13, and Cynthia Calvillo (#14) and Claudia Gadelha (#15) move down one spot.

Strawweight: Marina Rodriguez moves up two spots to #6 after her TKO of Amanda Ribas at UFC 257, causing Claudia Gadelha (#7) and Michelle Waterson (#8) to drop in the rankings. Ribas remains at #10.

Women’s Flyweight: Joanne Calderwood moves up to #6 after defeating Jessica Eye at UFC 257, and Viviane Araujo moves up two spots after beating Roxanne Modafferi at UFC Fight Island 8. Meanwhile, Eye (#8) and Modafferi (#9) both move down.

Women’s Bantamweight: Julianna Pena only moves up one spot to #6 following her UFC 257 victory over Sara McMann, which will not help her efforts to score a title shot against Amanda Nunes. Pena’s move caused Ketlen Vieira to drop one spot to #7.

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: Many changes at flyweight. Kai Kara France moves up one spot to #7, Matt Schnell moves up to a tie with Rogerio Bontorin at #8 following Schnell’s win over Tyson Nam at UFC Fight Island 8. Tim Elliott moves up one spot to #11. Amir Albazi moves up two spots to #13 following his UFC 257 win over Zhalgas Zhumagulov. The final fighter in the rankings who moved up is Su Mudaerji, who went from unranked to #13 after defeating Zarrukh Adashev at UFC Fight Island 8. Moving down in the rankings are Rogerio Bontorin (#8), David Dvorak  (#12), and Tyson Nam (#15).

Bantamweight: No Changes

Featherweight: Bryce Mitchell (#13) and Ryan Hall (#14) swap places.

Lightweight: Dustin Poirier replaces Justin Gaethje as the #1 contender at lightweight, and Michael Chandler debuts in the rankings at #4, one spot ahead of Tony Ferguson who is ranked #5. Both changes come after Poirier’s and Chandler’s big wins at UFC 257. Meanwhile, Conor McGregor (#6) and Dan Hooker (#8) both drop two spots. Chandler’s arrival has caused all fighters ranked #9-15 to drop one spot.  

Welterweight: Michael Chiesa moves up two spots up to #6 after defeating Neil Magny in the UFC Fight Island 8 headliner, which causes Tyron Woodley (#7) and Deman Maia (#8) to drop one spot. Vicente Luque also moves up one spot to #9 to become tied with Neil Magny.

Middleweight: Uriah Hall (#8) and Kelvin Gastelum (#9) swap places, and Brad Tavares moves up one spot to #13 after defeating Antonio Carlos Junior at UFC 257, causing Omari Akhmedov to drop to #14.

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura drops one spot to #15.  

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC 257?

Latest MMA News

UFC Results

MMA News is your source for news, interviews and results from the world's top Mixed Martial Arts leagues.

© Copyright - MMANEWS LLC