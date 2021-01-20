UFC Rankings Report: McGregor’s Ranking Changes On The Week Of Fight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar (UFC Fight Island 7)! Check out all the changes below!
Men’s Pound for Pound: Robert Whittaker moves one spot ahead of Conor McGregor, with Whittaker moving up to #12 and McGregor falling one spot to #13.
Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza enters the rankings at #15.
Strawweight: Amanda Ribas drops one position to #10.
Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso appears in the rankings at #15.
Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes
Women’s Featherweight: N/A
Flyweight: No Changes
Bantamweight: Casey Kenney appears in the rankings at #15.
Featherweight: Calvin Kattar remains at #6 after his loss to Max Holloway, and Max Holloway cements himself as the #1 contender. No Changes.
Lightweight: No Changes
Welterweight: After his upset knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio, Li Jingliang appears in the rankings at #12.
Middleweight: No Changes
Light Heavyweight: No Changes
Heavyweight: Walt Harris moves up one position to be tied with Junior dos Santos at #11, and Marcin Tybura moves up one spot to be tied with Sergei Pavlovich at #14.
You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.
What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar?