UFC Rankings Report: McGregor’s Ranking Changes On The Week Of Fight

The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar (UFC Fight Island 7)! Check out all the changes below!

Men’s Pound for Pound: Robert Whittaker moves one spot ahead of Conor McGregor, with Whittaker moving up to #12 and McGregor falling one spot to #13.

Women’s Pound for Pound: Carla Esparza enters the rankings at #15.

Strawweight: Amanda Ribas drops one position to #10.

Women’s Flyweight: Alexa Grasso appears in the rankings at #15.

Women’s Bantamweight: No Changes

Women’s Featherweight: N/A

Flyweight: No Changes

Bantamweight: Casey Kenney appears in the rankings at #15.

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar remains at #6 after his loss to Max Holloway, and Max Holloway cements himself as the #1 contender. No Changes.

Lightweight: No Changes

Welterweight: After his upset knockout of Santiago Ponzinibbio, Li Jingliang appears in the rankings at #12.

Middleweight: No Changes

Light Heavyweight: No Changes

Heavyweight: Walt Harris moves up one position to be tied with Junior dos Santos at #11, and Marcin Tybura moves up one spot to be tied with Sergei Pavlovich at #14.

You can view the full updated UFC rankings here.

What are your thoughts on this week’s UFC rankings following UFC on ABC: Holloway vs. Kattar?