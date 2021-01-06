Volkanovski: Holloway’s Only Chance To Beat Me Was At UFC 251

Alexander Volkanovski is tired of hearing all the talk about Max Holloway and rematches.

Alexander Volkanovski holds two official victories over Max Holloway to cement himself as the reigning UFC featherweight champion. Despite this fact, there is a very large (quite arguably the majority) number of people who believe Max Holloway was the rightful winner of the rematch between the two at UFC 251.

Max Holloway has taken solace in these opinions as he moves forward with his career while Alexander Volkanovski continues to be annoyed by the incessant talks of rematches and robbery at UFC 251. Namely, Volkanovski believes that fans who believe Holloway was the rightful winner of this bout should rewatch the fight, which he says will be the only chance Holloway will ever have to beat him.

“It is annoying. People just quickly forget,” Volkanovski told SCMP MMA. “All they remember is the close fight we had last July. That’s all they remember. It was a close fight. It was very competitive. Max showed up early. I didn’t really show up.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway engaged in tactical battle at UFC 251.

“Luckily enough, I’m so well rounded and I’ve got that grit, I’m going to push myself. I ain’t going make excuses but if there was going to be a day that Max Holloway was going to beat me, that was the day. Let me just put that out there. And I was still able to steal the last three rounds so that just shows you how good I am. But people are going to forget that too.”

Alexander Volkanovski was dead set on facing a new opponent instead of a third fight against Max Holloway. All signs point to him getting his wish with a fight against Brian Ortega expected to be announced in the near future. But if Volkanovski is victorious and Holloway defeats Calvin Kattar on January 16, he may have to put up with a new wave of fans calling for a trilogy fight between him and Holloway.

