WATCH: James Vick Suffers TKO Loss In First Fight Since Being Released From The UFC

James Vick returned to MMA on Saturday night as he headlined an XMMA event against PFL veteran, Andre Fialho.

The fight was Vick’s first since he was released from the UFC after suffering four straight losses, with three coming by KO. The hope for Vick was to string together some wins and earn his way back into a major promotion.

However, his plans did not come to fruition. After a good first round, Fialho came out aggressive in the second and landed several hard shots that stunned Vick. After having the UFC veteran on his back foot, Fialho landed a few more heavy shots and the ref called it off.

The promotion streamed the full event on YouTube and you can watch the entire card below. The event also saw the likes of UFC veterans, Kyle Bochniak, Francisco Rivera Jr., and Marcelo Golm pick up wins. Bellator and PFL veteran, Chris Curtis also defeated UFC vet, Kyle Stewart.

With the loss, James Vicks is now 13-6 as a pro and on a five-fight losing streak with four of those losses coming by KO/TKO. During his losing streak, he has lost to Fialho, Niko Price, Dan Hooker, Paul Felder, and Justin Gaethje. He does hold notable wins over Francisco Trinaldo, Joe Duffy, Polo Reyes, Jake Matthews, and Ramsey Nijem.