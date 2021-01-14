WATCH: Max Holloway And Calvin Kattar Faceoff Ahead Of UFC Fight Island 7 Main Event

The UFC is back on January 16 and Max Holloway and Calvin Kattar have faced off.

Heading into the fight, many are calling this a do-or-die for Holloway if he wants to remain a top contender. The Hawaiian is the betting favorite, but it is no doubt a close fight.

Max Holloway is coming off back-to-back losses to Alex Volkanovski to lose his featherweight title, but many believe he won the rematch. Despite losing three of his last four, Holloway is still one of the best featherweights on the planet. The Hawaiian holds notable wins over Brian Ortega, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, and Charles Oliveira.

Calvin Kattar, meanwhile, went 2-0 in 2020 with a KO win over Jeremy Stephens in May. He then followed that up with a five-round decision win over Dan Ige on Fight Island in July. During his run up the featherweight ranks, “The Boston Finisher” also has stoppage wins over Lamas and Shane Burgos.

UFC Fight Island 7 airs live at noon eastern and the card is as follows:

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Calvin Kattar

Carlos Condit vs. Matt Brown

Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Li Jingliang

Joaquin Buckley vs. Alessio Di Chirico

Punahele Soriano vs. Dusko Todorovic

Prelims