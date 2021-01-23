WATCH: UFC 257 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

The UFC 257 post-fight press conference will be live once the action concludes.

In the headliner, Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor will collide in a lightweight clash. The co-main event will see a bout between Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker. More action will also be featured on the main card as Joanne Calderwood shares the Octagon with Jessica Eye.

The fighters from both the main and co-main events are expected to attend the post-fight press conference barring any hospital visits. Of course anyone else on the card who has a breakout performance could also attend the presser.

MMA News will be providing live coverage of the UFC 257 card. Be sure to check back here for the post-fight presser with a tentative start time of 12:15 a.m. ET.

Let us know your big takeaways once the UFC 257 post-fight press conference.