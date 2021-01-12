Zabit Magomedsharipov Will Fight In Next Three Months, According To Dana White

Zabit Magomedsharipov will fight in the very near future, according to Dana White.

Magomedsharipov has not fought since he defeated Calvin Kattar in a three-round main event of UFC Moscow in November of 2019. Since then, he has been linked to a fight with Yair Rodriguez, yet it hasn’t come to fruition. However, according to White, the goal is to get the Russian a fight in the next few months.

“Yeah, we’re looking at (Magomedsharipov) in the next three months. Get him something,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “I don’t know (about Rodriguez). We might move on from that one.”

Based off the rankings, the next available fighter is Chan Sung Jung who has called out the Russian. Yet, perhaps they wait for Rodriguez given this is a fight the UFC has wanted to book for years now.

Zabit Magomedsharipov is currently 18-1 as a pro and riding a 14-fight winning streak. The Russian is 6-0 inside the Octagon and holds notable wins over Kattar, Jeremy Stephens, and Sheymon Moraes.

However, after all this time off, the Russian just needs to fight and remind everyone he is a top-five featherweight. The hope as well, is to have him fight five rounds so he can answer the questions about his cardio.