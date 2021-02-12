A Defiant Gina Carano To Produce Own Film After Being Fired By Disney

MMA Legend Gina Carano is rebounding after being released from her role in Disney’s The Mandalorian with her own movie project in a show of defiance.

Gina Carano is viewed as one of the first pioneers in women’s mixed martial arts. In 2009, she participated in the first Strikeforce women’s featherweight championship bout, but after getting TKOed by Cris Cyborg, Carano unofficially retired and would later begin a career in Hollywood.

After appearing in blockbuster films such as Fast & Furious 6, The Expendables, and Deadpool, Carano would then be cast in a role in Disney’s The Mandalorian television series. Carano was released from this role earlier this week, though, after controversial, since-deleted social media posts comparing the holocaust to the treatment of those with opposing political views.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…even by children,” Carano wrote on Instagram. Shen then followed this up by sharing the following in quotation marks:

“Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Gina Carano Starring As Cara Dune In The Mandalorian. Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

On its face, Carano did not explicitly liken Nazi Germany to the treatment of conservatives. The general public interpreted her comments as such by applying the context of Carano’s history of right-wing allegiance, such as supporting far-right group QAnon and other controversial conservative narratives like questioning the 2020 Presidential Election results. Carano’s posts were not taken kindly by many in the public, resulting in a #FireGinaCarano social media trend. Disney listened to the backlash and did just that.

Unapologetic Gina Carano To Rebound By Starting Own Film Project

Ever defiant, Gina Carano has linked up with far-right personality Ben Shapiro and his Daily Wire website to begin a new project of her own, where she will fill the role of producer.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true,” Carano said in a statement to Deadline.com. “I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

No additional details about the film are available at this time.

Are you excited to learn more about Gina Carano’s new movie project?