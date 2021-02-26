Aaron Pico Set To Return At Bellator 257

Aaron Pico will return on April 16 at Bellator 257.

According to MMAJunkie, Pico is set to face England’s Aiden Lee. The main event of the card at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn, will see Vadim Nemkov defend his belt against Phil Davis. The card will also air on Showtime.

Aaron Pico (7-3), is riding a three-fight winning streak and has not fought since he knocked out John De Jesus in November at Bellator 252. His other two victories on the winning streak are a submission win over Solo Hatley Jr., and a knockout win over Daniel Carey. Before the winning streak, the top prospect suffered back-to-back KO losses to Adam Borics and Henry Corrales.

Before he even made his MMA debut, Pico was considered the best prospect in the sport. However, in his debut, he suffered a first-round submission loss in a massive upset. He then rallied to beat Justin Linn, Shane Krutchen, Lee Morrison, and Leandro Higo all by first-round knockout.

Aiden Lee (9-4) is riding a two-fight winning streak and is 2-1 with wins over Jeremy Petley and Damian Frankiewicz while losing to Saul Rogers. Before signing with Bellator, the 25-year-old fought in Cage Warriors and holds a notable wins over L’udovit Klein by first-round submission.

With the addition of Pico vs. Lee, Bellator 257 is now as follows:

Champ Vadim Nemkov vs. Phil Davis – grand prix quarterfinal, for light heavyweight title

Anthony Johnson vs. Yoel Romero

Aiden Lee vs. Aaron Pico

Who do you think will win, Aaron Pico or Aiden Lee?