Alexa Grasso Wants Top-10 Ranking With A Win Over Maycee Barber At UFC 258

Alexa Grasso is hoping to become a top-10 flyweight after UFC 258.

In the co-main event of the pay-per-view card, Grasso is set for her second fight at flyweight as she welcomes back Barber. It’s a very intriguing matchup where many pundits are torn on who will win but Grasso is confident this is her weight class and will get her hand raised.

“I feel very happy, I feel great. This is a new path, you know,” Grasso said to MMAJunkie. “I’m new to the division, so I’m coming full strength, and just like I did at strawweight, I want to be at the very top.”

If Alexa Grasso does end up beating Maycee Barber the goal for the Mexican is to become a top-10 ranked flyweight. Given “The Future” is ranked at 10, that certainly seems like a realistic goal.

“I hope that’s what happens,” Grasso said. “Sometimes I don’t know how the rankings work, but she’s No. 10 and I want that position. We have a fight in front of us, and I’m here to reach my goal.”

Alexa Grasso enters UFC 258 coming off a decision win over Ji Yeon Kim in August in her flyweight debut. In the UFC, she is currently 4-3 but two of her losses are to Tatiana Suarez and Carla Esparza who are among the elite at strawweight.

Maycee Barber, meanwhile, is coming off her first career loss to Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246 where she tore her ACL in the fight. Before that, she had wins over Gillian Robertson, JJ Aldrich, and Hannah Cifers in the UFC.