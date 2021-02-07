Alexander Volkov: I’m Coming For the Heavyweight Belt

Alexander Volkov is not content with his TKO victory over Alistair Overeem at UFC Vegas 18 and has big plans for the future.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 18, Alexander Volkov picked up his second consecutive victory when he TKOed Alistair Overeem in the second round. This would make for one of the biggest wins of Volkov’s 12-year UFC career, but he would like to have an even bigger one that ends with gold wrapped around his waist.

“I want to fight for the belt, for sure,” Volkov said in a post-fight interview. “But we’ll see. We’ll have some good fights in the future at heavyweight, so we’ll see how it finishes and we’ll see what will be my place. But for sure, I would like to take a title shot.

“I feel really excited and I feel great. It’s my time, and I’m coming for the belt.”

Volkov Plans To Keep Busy During Title-Shot Wait

Alexander Volkov. Getty Images

As much fight experience as Volkov has earned as a mixed martial artist, he is still only 32 years old, a relatively prime age for the heavyweight division. So while it is true that every great fighter never stops evolving, Volkov particularly still has much room—and time—for growth.

“I work a lot. I feel now I’m in really good shape, but for sure in the future I’ll be feeling better and better. So this is not the end of my shape and my form,” Volkov said. “I will get better and I’m trying to make hard camps, working on all my skills that I didn’t do before, and I’ve become better.”

Heading into his bout against Alistair Overeem Saturday, Volkov was ranked #6 with Overeem at #5. At bare minimum, Volkov will now be ranked within the top 5 after this victory.

The problem for Volkov lies in the fact that Jon Jones has been practically guaranteed the winner of Miocic/Ngannou. Plus, Curtis Blaydes, who holds a victory over Volkov, is ranked ahead of him and is on a longer winning streak. But the longer the wait, the more time Volkov has time to continue improving and evolving for if/when that world title opportunity ever greets him.

Do you believe Alexander Volkov has the makings of a future UFC champion?