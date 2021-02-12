Alexander Volkov Reveals He Was Starstruck Fighting Alistair Overeem

Alexander Volkov picked up one of the biggest wins of his career last weekend as he scored a second-round TKO win over Alistair Overeem.

It was a dominant performance from start to finish for the Russian who is now a top-five heavyweight contender. However, after the fight, Volkov took to Instagram to reveal he was starstruck fighting a legend in Overeem.

“I was honored to share the octagon with @alistairovereem At that very moment I thought: “Am I really here right now, Overeem is opposite me and I will fight with him?!” 10 years ago when I just started organizing my first professional fights, I would never have believed it. I have never been physically gifted, I don’t have an outstanding talent for learning everything very quickly, and I have not been “led” by the “right” opponents during my career. My place in this sport is especially valuable to me now because it is given to me with great effort and discipline. And I believe that I can never surprise you all again, even if everything is against me,” Volkov wrote.

With the win, Alexander Volkov is in for a big fight next time out. Many have pointed to Ciryl Gane vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik winner as the next opponent.

Regardless of what is next, this was a massive win for Alexander Volkov who is still celebrating the win.

What do you make of Alexander Volkov’s comments about fighting Alistair Overeem?