Alistair Overeem Says KO Win Over Brock Lesnar Was Best UFC Debut

Alistair Overeem believes he has the best UFC debut.

At UFC 141 the former Dream and Pride veteran in Alistair Overeem made his UFC debut against former heavyweight champion, Brock Lesnar. The former champ was coming off a loss to Cain Velasquez to lose his belt, and many expected him to beat Overeem, yet the Dutchman scored a first-round TKO win.

Although it happened years ago, and Dana White has claimed Michael Chandler has the best UFC debut, Overeem wants to remind everyone of his.

“Definitely better than Michael Chandler. All respect to Michael and his performance, but I don’t think you can even compare those two fights. Alistair vs. Brock Lesnar in 2011, or Michael Chandler vs. Dan Hooker. I don’t think you can make a comparison between those two,” Overeem said at media day (via MMAFighting).

Alistair Overeem KOs Brock Lesnar at UFC 141. Image Credit: Rey Del Rio/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Overeem’s debut against Lesnar is one of the best ever but it is all subjective on who people think has the best ever.

Alistair Overeem is set to return to the Octagon this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 18 against Alexander Volkov. Overeem is riding a two-fight winning streak with TKO wins over Augusto Sakai and Walt Harris. He has said this is his final run to become the UFC heavyweight champion as the belt is the only thing that has alluded him in his career.

Do you agree with Alistair Overeem? Was his KO victory over Brock Lesnar the greatest debut in UFC history?