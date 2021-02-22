Andrei Arlovski Releases Statement After Loss To Tom Aspinall

Andrei Arlovski has issued a statement after his submission loss to Tom Aspinall at UFC Vegas 19.

To open up the main card, the former UFC heavyweight champion in Andrei Arlovski was taking on rising prospect Tom Aspinall. It was a very interesting matchup and a tough test for Aspinall, but he passed with flying colors. In the first round, he picked apart the former champ; and in the second round, he took Arlovski down and submitted him.

“I’m #sad as #f*ck ….. Felt #great before the #fight , I #had great #camp ….., but #sh*t happens …. Got a #problem with my #foot after 1st round and was caught with the #choke (( IM SO #SORRY FOR MY #FAMILY #FANS #FRIENDS AND #COACHES,” part of Andrei Arlovski statement read.

The loss snapped Arlovski’s two-fight winning streak after decision victories over Tanner Boser and Philipe Lins. What is next for the former champion is uncertain at this point, but he has proven he can still beat some heavyweights on the roster.

Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall is now 3-0 in the UFC and will likely face a ranked opponent next. The Englishman trains with Darren Till and has looked impressive in the UFC. His hand speed is phenomenal and showed off his jiu-jitsu in this fight against Arlovski.

Who do you think Andrei Arlovski should fight next?