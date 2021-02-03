Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff Agreed for April 10 Fight Night

A featherweight clash between two top-10 featherweights is in the works for April 10, with Arnold Allen being paired opposite Sodiq Yusuff.

MMA Junkie reported Wednesday that Arnold Allen and Sodiq Yusuff have verbally agreed to fight on the April 10 Fight Night event that will be headlined by Darren Till and Marvin Vettori. This bout will be the first featherweight contest added to the event.

Arnold Allen. Image: Gabriel Gonzalez/Cageside Press

Arnold Allen is currently the #9-ranked featherweight in the UFC and is easily one of the hottest prospects in the sport. At only 27 years of age, Arnold Allen is currently on a nine-fight winning streak and has an undefeated UFC record of 7-0. Allen’s three most recent victories came against veterans Jordan Rinaldi, Gilbert Melendez, and Nik Lentz. Sodiq Yusuff will be the youngest and arguably the toughest test for Allen to date as he tries to make it an even 10-0 in the UFC.

Sodiq Yusuff. Image Credit: Gary A. Vasquez

#10-ranked Sodiq Yusuff is another 27-year-old who has made a name for himself in the UFC’s featherweight division, albeit in much shorter time than his April 10 counterpart. Yusuff is 4-0 in the UFC, most recently defeating proven veteran Andre Fili at UFC 246 last January. One year later, Yusuff is now set to return and position himself more firmly in the rankings.

With the addition of this featherweight contest, the updated lineup for the April 10 Fight Night is as follows:

Darren Till vs. Marvin Vettori

Arnold Allen vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Nina Ansaroff vs. Mackenzie Dern

Jarjis Danho vs. Yorgan De Castro

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. John Makdessi

Norma Dumont vs. Bea Malecki

Sam Alvey vs. Zak Cummings

Who do you believe will emerge victorious when Arnold Allen faces Sodiq Yusuff on April 10?

