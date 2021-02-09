Bellator has a new home on SHOWTIME.

By now, fans have heard about the new tournament news. But in the grand scope of Bellator’s future and how fans can see their presentation of mixed martial arts, Bellator MMA President Scott Coker returns to familiar territory with SHOWTIME Sports and is bringing the Bellator MMA roster with him.

At today’s press event, SHOWTIME President of Sports and Event Programming Stephen Espinoza said, “We’ve been interested in MMA for a very long time.” He brought up the days of Elite XC and Strikeforce, the latter of which is where Coker was heavily involved with beginning the careers of fighters like Daniel Cormier, Ronda Rousey, and Cris Cyborg.

“Today’s announcement not only unites two industry-leading brands, but it unites two teams of experienced event promoters and television producers with a common goal, to deliver the very best live combat sports experience in-arena and on television,” Espinoza added. “We are excited to build on what Bellator MMA has created and to amplify the momentum they’ve gained over the last several years.”

The first events airing on SHOWTIME will be Friday, April 2, live at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, and continuing on Friday, April 9, and Friday, April 16. Since this is a new move for Bellator, the network is offering viewers who are new to the SHOWTIME streaming service a 30-day free trial, followed by a discounted monthly subscription fee of $4.99/month for the next six months. To get the offer, viewers should sign up at SHO.com/BellatorMMA.

“Everyone in this industry knows the history that I have with SHOWTIME,” said Coker. “We have done things together that have shaped the sport of mixed martial arts that you see today. But what’s really exciting about this news is that everything we have already accomplished is just the beginning.”

What are you expecting from Bellator’s relationship with SHOWTIME?