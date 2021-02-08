Beneil Dariush Apologies to UFC Matchmaker, Redirects Gripe to Fighters

Beneil Dariush is clarifying remarks he made following his UFC Vegas 18 victory over Diego Ferreira.

Two hungry veterans turned in a Fight of the Night showing on the UFC Vegas 18 main card when Beneil Dariush defeated Diego Ferreira via split decision. Immediately following the fight, Dariush vented to Daniel Cormier about the UFC matchmaking in his post-fight interview.

“I gotta say something. This is really bothering me. Diego should have fought a top-five guy. I should have gotten a top-five guy,” Dariush said. “We have tough win streaks. We fought everybody. We never say no to anybody. But instead of giving us a top-five guy…Diego, I still think he deserves a top-10 guy. I’d feel a little disrespected if I were Diego. I know I feel a little bit disrespected.”

Beneil Dariush Clarifies Remarks Made About UFC Matchmaking

Beneil Dariush was clearly emotional in the interview, so after having time to cool off physically and emotionally, he was able to clarify his gripe and whom it is directed at (h/t MMA Junkie).

“I didn’t elaborate properly,” Dariush said. “My issue is with these guys looking at me as high risk, low reward. These top-10 guys look at me like I’m high risk, low reward and they want nothing to do with me. That’s just a little bit disappointing.

Beneil Dariush Lands High Kick to Diego Ferreira At UFC Vegas 18. Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

“I appreciate (UFC matchmaker) Sean Shelby. He’s called me every time and he’s talked to me and he’s explained his situation. I was a little off about that, so I have to say sorry to Sean. Sorry, Sean.”

Entering his fight against Ferreira, Beneil Dariush was ranked #13 and Diego Ferreira placed at #10. To Dariush’s point, he was on a five-fight winning streak headed into Saturday. However, this win over Ferreira was Dariush’s first victory over a ranked opponent during the streak. With this win and now being on a six-fight winning streak, Dariush could enter the lightweight top 10 and potentially score the top-five opponent he feels he has earned.

Whom would you like to see Beneil Dariush fight next?