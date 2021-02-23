BKFC President Says VanZant Will Face A ‘Well-Known Name’ Next Fight

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship president David Feldman has nothing but praise for Paige VanZant.

Earlier this month, VanZant made her BKFC debut and suffered a decision loss to Britain Hart. Although the result was disappointing, Feldman was impressed with her performance and confirms “12 Gauge” will fight again.

“I can confidently say Paige VanZant absolutely will be back with us here in early to mid-summer,” Feldman said to MMAFighting. “100 percent. We are 100 percent in the Paige VanZant business. We like being in that business. She delivered for us on every aspect we needed and finished the fight strong so that was very important for us.

Paige VanZant Competing In BKFC Debut Against Britain Hart. Credit: The Sun

Had she started the fight fast and not finished strong and went a whole different direction, it could be a different conversation but she finished strong and showed the heart she had and that she could adapt to this sport and she did. We’re happy with the performance.”

Feldman says he is impressed with VanZant because she never had to fight bare knuckle and to do it again is impressive. The boss believes the partnership is a win-win for everyone, as it brings more eyes to BKFC, and VanZant makes a ton of money.

VanZant’s Next Opponent May Already Be Selected

Now, despite Paige VanZant being 0-1 in BKFC, Feldman says they are working on booking VanZant’s next fight and says it will be against a well-known name. He also expects it to be a very close fight.

“Pretty sure we have the opponent,” Feldman revealed. “We’re just dotting the I’s and crossing the T’s on this one. It’s another well-known name and I think the public is really going to get behind this one. I think it’s going to be a really competitive fight.”

The identity of the opponent is uncertain at this time, but the good news for Feldman is that VanZant is going to compete sans gloves again.

