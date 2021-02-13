Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller Off UFC 258, New Bout Order Revealed

Due to medical issues following weight-cut complications, Bobby Green will be unable to compete against Jim Miller at UFC 258.
MMA Fighting was the first to report the news that the fight has been canceled. Bobby Green was not cleared by doctors to compete at UFC 258 after collapsing following this afternoon’s UFC 258 weigh-ins. The fight would have been Green’s first pay-per-view main card bout since UFC 199 in 2016.
The UFC 258 card has been dealt its share of blows, namely the original co-main event between Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall being pulled due to a positive COVID test. This now makes the second fight to be pulled from the main card. The new-look UFC 258 lineup now includes the following bouts:
MAIN CARD
UFC Welterweight Championship Bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs. Gilbert Burns
Maycee Barber vs. Alexa Grasso
Kelvin Gastelum vs. Ian Heinisch
Brian Kelleher vs. Ricky Simon
Julian Marquez vs. Maki Pitolo
PRELIMINARY CARD
Anthony Hernandez vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Dhiego Lima vs. Belal Muhammad
Mallory Martin vs. Polyana Viana
Andre Ewell vs. Chris Gutierrez
EARLY PRELIMINARY CARD
Gabriel Green vs. Phil Rowe
Miranda Maverick vs. Gillian Robertson
The main card for UFC 258 kicks off at 10:00 PM ET and will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The early prelims will stream on ESPN+ as well, and the main prelims will be broadcast on ESPN and stream simultaneously on ESPN+.
