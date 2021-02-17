Bryan Caraway Accused of Stealing Ex-Girlfriend Miesha Tate’s ATV

Bryan Caraway has been charged for insurance fraud related to an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) owned by ex-girlfriend and former UFC champion Miesha Tate.

According to a report from the Tri-City Herald, former UFC star Bryan Caraway has been accused of forging the title for an ATV owned by Miesha Tate. In 2018, Caraway reported the 2015 Polaris RZR stolen just days after buying insurance for the vehicle. Caraway is also being investigated for grand larceny after being accused of twice stealing the ATV from Tate’s property.

Bryan Caraway told investigators that Miesha Tate gave him the ATV after the two broke up in 2017, but Tate denies this claim. Caraway is said to have become so irate over the matter that he allegedly voiced a desire to strangle Tate in order to retrieve the ATV once and for all.

Bryan Caraway Defeats Aljamain Sterling In 2016. Credit: UFC.com

According to the report, a surveillance video captured footage of Caraway stealing the ATV from Miesha Tate’s property in 2019, and the vehicle was later found in the garage of Caraway’s current girlfriend.

Caraway must now appear in court on March 11 to enter a plea for the following charges: forgery, making a false statement on a vehicle application certificate of title, false claims of proof in excess of $1,500, and first-degree attempted theft.

Bryan Caraway enjoyed a solid seven-year UFC career where he was a mainstay in the bantamweight rankings. He even holds a victory over current bantamweight #1 contender Aljamain Sterling from 2016. Miesha Tate is considered a pioneer in women’s mixed martial arts and is a former Strikeforce and UFC bantamweight champion. Tate currently works as the vice president for ONE Championship.

