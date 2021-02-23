Burns: Masvidal Shouldn’t Use Six Days’ Notice Excuse Or Get Title Shot

Gilbert Burns does not believe Jorge Masvidal should be in the title picture and that the six days’ notice he had prior to UFC 251 is irrelevant.

Reports of a potential rematch between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal have remained strong after Usman’s post-fight callout of Masvidal at UFC 258. Usman’s opponent at the event, Gilbert Burns, fought valiantly, but not unlike Masvidal before him, was unable to defeat Usman.

One difference between Burns and Usman is that Masvidal did not have the same preparation to fight Usman. The fact that “Gamebred” only had six days’ notice before challenging Usman at UFC 251 has left a lack of closure surrounding the bout in some people’s eyes, and it is a fact that Masvidal himself references often when weighing his chances to beat Usman down the road.

Gilbert Burns Believes Masvidal Does Not Belong In Title Picture

Despite Gilbert Burns’ opinion on the matter, it appears that “down the road” may be right around the corner and that Masvidal is the most likely candidate for Usman’s next opponent. But according to Burns, the only names that should be in title contention right now are Colby Covington and Leon Edwards. Furthermore, Burns believes that Masvidal forfeited the right to bring up the lack of notice he had for his UFC 251 fight against Usman the moment he signed on the dotted line.

“…I do believe that’s the number-one contender fight: Leon Edwards against Colby Covington,” Burns said in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. “And even taking Masvidal out of the picture. He lost. OK, six days’ notice, but you chose. You asked for it. So now, you cannot give an excuse. I think if it was me, if it was my opinion, it’s not the way it is, but it if it was my opinion, I would take Masvidal out of the equation, and Kamaru fights the winner: Leon Edwards or Colby.”

As we now know, Colby Covington will not be facing Leon Edwards next. Instead, it will be Belal Muhammad stepping in to replace Khamzat Chimaev against Edwards on March 13. As Burns alluded, the final decision regarding whether or not Usman/Masvidal takes place is not up to him, and it may not be long until the powers that be make a final determination on if Usman/Masvidal 2 will take place or not.

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns? Should Jorge Masvidal not be in the title picture and cease mentioning “six days’ notice?”