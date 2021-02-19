Sonnen Slams UFC Welterweights For Being ‘Scared’ To Fight Chimaev

Chael Sonnen has slammed the top of the UFC’s welterweight division.

Although the welterweight division is one of the best divisions in the UFC, Sonnen is not a fan of it. The top guys are all clamouring for a title shot and don’t appear open to fighting below them. For Sonnen, he is baffled by the division and says the top welterweights are all scared of Khamzat Chimaev.

“170 pounds has been a little bit baffling right now,” Sonnen said on Ariel & The Bad Guy (via BJPENN). “[These fighters need to] get up, get to work and get busy. I don’t know what all of these guys are doing. They all got scared of [Khamzat] Chimaev—they don’t want to admit that, but they did. Are you guys fighters or not?”

Khamzat Chimaev was expected to headline the March 13 card against Leon Edwards. However, the Swede was forced out of the fight due to lingering effects of COVID-19. He also had to pull out of the January 20 fight against the Brit after getting the virus.

In his UFC career, Khamzat Chimaev stepped up on short notice on Fight Island and submitted John Phillips. He then had a 10-day turnaround and TKO’d Rhys McKee and turned into a massive star. In his next fight, he scored a one-punch KO win over Gerald Meerschaert in September to cement his case as a legit threat at both welterweight and middleweight.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen?